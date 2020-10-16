Murder of Pakistan Ahmadis and Persecution of Minorities. UK Government says “We are deeply concerned and saddened by the murders of Tahir Ahmad Nassem on 29 July, Meraj Ahmed on 12 August and Dr Naeemuddin Khattak”

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL8795):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool :

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what representations they have made to the government of Pakistan about safeguarding the Ahmadi Muslim community, following the killings of Naeem-ud-dine Khattak and two other Ahmadi Muslims in Peshawar; when they last discussed Article 18 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights with the government of Pakistan; and what response they received. (HL8795)

Tabled on: 06 October 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

The UK Government remains deeply concerned by reports of discrimination and violence against religious communities in Pakistan, including against the Ahmadiyya Muslim community. We are deeply concerned and saddened by the murders of Tahir Ahmad Nassem on 29 July, Meraj Ahmed on 12 August and Dr Naeemuddin Khattak on 5 October in Peshawar.

We engage at a senior level with the Government of Pakistan on the mistreatment of religious and ethnic groups, including from the Ahmadiyya, Christian, Hazara and Shia communities. On 27 August, I raised our concerns regarding Freedom of Religion of Belief and the protection of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Pakistan with Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari. I also raised Freedom of Religion or Belief concerns with Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, on 8 October.

Date and time of answer: 15 Oct 2020 at 16:07.

