Government Questioned Further On The Absence Of Trigger Mechanisms To Take Appropriate Action When It Becomes Clear That There Is A Risk Of Atrocity Crimes

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL8793):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government, further to the Written Answer by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon on 5 October (HL8353), what is their process for triggering an assessment of indications of the existence or risk of atrocity crimes; and what mechanism is in place to oversee the assessment process. (HL8793)

Tabled on: 06 October 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FDCO) monitors the horizon for indications of atrocity crimes, or the risk that they may be committed, through its wider assessment of situations of concern. HMG’s ‘Countries at Risk of Instability’ process helps policymakers prioritise countries and regions for potential government engagement. Joint Analysis of Conflict and Stability studies, which are often conducted to underpin UK National Security Strategies, provide a systematic approach to identify possible interventions that can address and reduce all forms of conflict, armed violence and instability.

In addition to this internal reporting, the FCDO draws on data from external stakeholders including the UN Secretary-General and his representatives, experts and officials, as well as other multilateral organisations. The FCDO also engages extensively with human rights non-governmental organisations and civil society. For example, HMG is working closely with partners, civil society and experts to monitor the risks of further atrocities in Myanmar. In June 2020, HMG coordinated an in-country statement with partners (Australia, Canada, US) to call on the military to cease ‘clearance operations’ in Rakhine and ensure civilians were protected.

Through the FCDO’s development programming we are ensuring UKAid is focused on addressing the drivers of instability and conflict as well as funding better analysis on the ground.

Date and time of answer: 15 Oct 2020 at 16:10.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon