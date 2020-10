Nuala O’Loan And David Alton Urge Ireland’s Politicians To Stop and Think Before Backing Euthanasia.

TDs should stop and think before permitting the administering of lethal drugs to seriously ill people – and consider what similar legislation has led to elsewhere.

Op Ed from this week’s Universe newspaper

TDs should stop and think before permitting the administration of lethal drugs to seriously ill people – and consider what similar legislation has led to elsewhere.

Care and Kill are not interchangeable words.

If Ireland has any doubt about to what changes to their law will lead, they should read this report today from Holland:

The Dutch government has approved plans to allow euthanasia for terminally ill children aged between one and twelve years old. The new law will apply to incurably ill children, who are in unbearable pain and have no hope of recovery. Euthanasia is currently legal in the Netherlands for children older than twelve, with mandatory consent from the patient and their parents. But the new regulations have proven controversial and have been the subject of months of debate in parliament. (The new regulations are expected to be implemented in the next few months.)