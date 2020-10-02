Today in Nineveh the stories of two ancient communities rang out as a rebuke to the international community and its failure to protect and prevent genocide and to punish those responsible. Yazidi and Christian leaders told me “what happened to us was beyond imagination”

Today in the Nineveh Plains, and in the nearby mountains, the stories of two ancient communities rang out as a rebuke to the international community and its failure to protect, prevent, and to punish those responsible for Genocide and crimes against humanity.

I visited Lalash, the holiest place of Yazidism – an ancient religion grossly misrepresented by those who hate it and seek to destroy it.

Nearby, in Shikhan, a Yazidi town in Kurdistan’s Nineveh the Baba Shieikh – the 87-year-old spiritual leader of the Yazidis – told me that his pleas for help from the international community had fallen on deaf ears.



2,893 women, girls and children, abducted, raped and enslaved by ISIS remain missing. He says many are living in Iraq and Turkey but even when their whereabouts is known “the Governments in Baghdad and Ankara have refused to reunite the abducted with their families.”

In…