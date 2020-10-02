The case of Saneha Kinza Iqbal in Pakistan – (1) forced conversion, (2) forced marriages, (3) abductions and abuse, of religious minority women and girls at international fora. UK Government raises rights of minorities with the Governor of the Punjab and says “We will continue to urge Pakistan to take the steps necessary to comply in full with its human rights obligations.”

Lord Alton

Lord Alton of Liverpool – To ask Her Majesty’s Government what discussions they have had with the government of Pakistan about the case of Saneha Kinza Iqbal; whether, in such discussions, they have raised the access of Saneha Kinza Iqbal to impartial legal assistance without involvement by any member of the family or other person associated with the abductor; and what plans they have to raise (1) forced conversion, (2) forced marriages, (3) abductions and abuse, of religious minority women and girls at international fora.

[HL8300]



Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon – We are aware of and monitoring Saneha Kinza Iqbal’s case. We regularly raise our concerns about Freedom of Religion or Belief, women and girls’ rights and gender equality with the government of Pakistan at a senior level. Most recently, on 27 August, I raised our human rights concerns including Freedom of Religion of Belief with Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari. In addition, on 8 September, I discussed our concerns regarding Freedom of Religion Belief in Pakistan with the Governor of Punjab.

We will continue to urge Pakistan to take the steps necessary to comply in full with its human rights obligations, including engaging with the UN and other international bodies, and to ensure that the rights of minorities are respected.