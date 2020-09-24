APPG on Hong Kong condemns arrest of Joshua Wong, declaring it a “shocking violation of basic freedoms”. In commenting on the National Security Law, Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary says he “expects China to live up to its international responsibilities.”

High profile pro-democracy activist and Hongkonger Joshua Wong was arrested today by the Hong Kong Police Force for “participating in an unauthorized assembly” in October 2019 and violating the city’s anti-mask law.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Hong Kong has made the following statement:

“We condemn the arrest of Joshua Wong and the retrospective imposition of the National Security Law on any Hongkonger. The application of this dictatorial law, which was introduced in July 2020, to events that occurred some 9 months prior, demonstrates a fundamental violation of basic freedoms, a misunderstanding of fundamental legal principles and the desperation of Hong Kong authorities to quash any prospect of freedom in Hong Kong.

“We stand with Joshua Wong, Hong Kong and the principle of democracy. To any Hongkonger who feels in jeopardy of persecution, know that this group of UK parliamentarians is working to pressure the British government to act, as a signatory to the Joint Declaration, and to take action to defend your human rights, and to see that that senior officials in Hong Kong are held accountable for their actions.”

Commenting on Joshua Wong’s arrest, Johnny Patterson, Hong Kong Watch’s Director, said:

“Joshua Wong’s arrest is the latest example of flagrant political prosecution in Hong Kong. Beijing, and their counterparts in the Hong Kong government, are waging a campaign of lawfare, abusing the courts to silence their political opponents and create an atmosphere of self-censorship.”



In commenting on the National Security Law, Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary says he “expects China to live up to its international responsibilities.”

Dominic Raab ⁦‪@DominicRaab⁩ The world expects China to live up to its international responsibilities. That’s why today ⁦‪@UKMissionGeneva⁩ hosted an important debate about the damaging impact of the National Security Law on rights and freedoms of people in #HongKong 23/09/2020, 21:49