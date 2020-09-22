U.K. Government responds to the imposition of sanctions on theft International Criminal Court’s Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, and it’s Head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, Phakiso Mochochoko and says “ we believe that Court officials must be able to carry out their work independently and impartially, without fear of sanction.”

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL7921):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool



To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the impact of the sanctions imposed by the government of the United States on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) (1) Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, and (2) Head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, Phakiso Mochochoko, on the operation of the ICC. (HL7921)

Tabled on: 08 September 2020

This question was grouped with the following question(s) for answer:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the impact of the sanctions imposed by the government of the United States on the International Criminal Court’s (1) Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, and (2) Head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, Phakiso Mochochoko. (HL7920)

Tabled on: 08 September 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

The UK has always been, and remains, a strong supporter of an effective ICC. While we believe that positive reform is required for the ICC to fulfil its mandate as intended under the Rome Statute, and we are working with the Court and other States Parties to achieve this, we also believe that Court officials must be able to carry out their work independently and impartially, without fear of sanction. We are discussing the impact of the US sanctions with the Court and our international partners.

Date and time of answer: 22 Sep 2020 at 13:40.