Led by Siobhain McDonagh MP, 130 parliamentarians have today written to the Chinese Ambassador to the UK condemning treatment of Uyghur people in Xinjiang

130 parliamentarians write to Chinese Ambassador, condemning treatment of Uyghur people in Xinjiang

Siobhain McDonagh MP has today sent a cross-party letter to the Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming signed by 130 Parliamentarians expressing absolute condemnation of the treatment of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang. The letter notes: “The Chinese Government’s actions must be stated for what they are: a systematic and calculated programme of ethnic cleansing against the Uyghur people.”

Siobhain McDonagh says:

“This is a systematic and calculated programme of ethnic cleansing against the Uyghur people. Condemning it is one thing, taking action against a world super power is another. When the world is presented with such overwhelming evidence of gross human rights abuses, nobody can turn a blind eye. Because this time no one can say they didn’t know.”

Siobhain McDonagh MP House of Commons London SW1A 0AA



His Excellency Ambassador Liu Xiaoming Embassy of China 49 Portland Place London W1B 1JL



08 September 2020



Your Excellency,



RE: Oppression of the Uighur people



We are writing to express our extreme concern at the treatment of the Uighur people in Xinjiang.



We understand that approximately one million people have been detained and held in detention camps. Those who have escaped give horrifying testimony of religious persecution, physical abuse and torture. Sickening footage was shown to you on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show in July of a large number of people blindfolded, kneeling and shaven, waiting to be

loaded on to trains. The similarities between this video and historical footage of Nazi concentration camps are truly chilling.



Your interview followed further shocking accusations that the Chinese Government is actively pursuing a policy to reduce the Uighur population with Uighur women facing forced sterilisation, forced abortion and the forced removal of their wombs. It has even been reported that birth rates have fallen by 60% in some Uighur areas.



The Chinese Government’s actions must be stated for what they are: a systematic and calculated programme of ethnic cleansing against the Uighur people.



When the world is presented with such overwhelming evidence of gross human rights abuses, nobody can turn a blind eye. We as Parliamentarians in the United Kingdom write to express our absolute condemnation of this oppression and call for it to end immediately.



Yours sincerely,



Siobhain McDonagh MP



Member of Parliament for Mitcham and Morden



Co-signed:

Tahir Ali MP

Rushanara Ali MP

Apsana Begum MP

Steven Bonnar MP

Sir Peter Bottomley MP

Angus Brendan MacNeil MP

Kevin Brennan MP

Alan Brown MP

Ian Byrne MP

Rt Hon Alistair Carmichael MP

Sarah Champion MP

Joanna Cherry QC MP

Rosie Cooper MP

Daisy Cooper MP

Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP

Stella Creasy MP

Jon Cruddas MP

John Cryer MP

Rt Hon Sir Edward Davey MP

Martin Docherty-Hughes MP

Allan Dorans MP

Colum Eastwood MP

Clive Efford MP

Julie Elliott MP

Stephen Farry MP

Rt Hon Sir Roger Gale MP

Patricia Gibson MP

Patrick Grady MP

Neil Gray MP

Lilian Greenwood MP

Claire Hanna MP

Neale Hanvey MP

Rt Hon Harriet Harman QC MP

Wera Hobhouse MP

Rt Hon Dame Margaret Hodge MP

Sharon Hodgson MP

Rt Hon Sir George Howarth MP

Dr Rupa Huq MP

Christine Jardine MP

Kim Johnson MP

Dame Diana Johnson MP

Alicia Kearns MP

Barbara Keeley MP

Ben Lake MP

Clive Lewis MP

David Linden MP

Caroline Lucas MP

Stewart McDonald MP

Stuart McDonald MP

Rt Hon Pat McFadden MP

Catherine McKinnell MP

Carol Monaghan MP

Layla Moran MP

Brendan O’Hara MP

Kate Osamor MP

Kate Osborne MP

Dr Dan Poulter MP

Gavin Robinson MP

Andrew Rosindell MP

Jim Shannon MP

Virendra Sharma MP

Rt Hon Alec Shelbrooke MP

Tommy Sheppard MP

Jamie Stone MP

Graham Stringer MP

Rt Hon Sir Desmond Swayne MP

Alison Thewliss MP

Owen Thompson MP

Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP

Tom Tugendhat MP

Derek Twigg MP

Dr Philippa Whitford MP

Mohammad Yasin MP

Lord Alderdice

Lord Alton of Liverpool

Rt Hon Lord Arbuthnot of Edrom

Lord Balfe

Rt Hon Baroness Blackstone

Rt Rev Lord Bishop of St Albans

Lord Bowness CBE DL

Rt Hon Lord Browne of Ladyton

Baroness Burt of Solihull

Baroness Cox

Baroness Crawley

Lord Curry of Kirkharle CBE

General Lord Dannatt GCB CBE MC DL

Baroness Deech DBE QC

Rt Hon Lord Dholakia OBE DL

Lord Dubs

The Earl of Sandwich

Baroness Eaton DBE DL

Rt Hon Lord Hain

Rt Hon Lord Hamilton of Epsom

Baroness Harris of Richmond DL

Lord Hastings of Scarisbrick CBE

Lord Haworth

Rt Hon Baroness Hayman GBE

Baroness Hollins

Baroness Hooper CMG

Rt Hon Lord Hunt of Kings Heath OBE

Lord Hylton

Baroness Jolly

Lord Jones of Cheltenham

Lord Judd

Baroness Kennedy of Cradley

Lord Lexden OBE

Baroness Lister of Burtersett CBE

Lord Mackenzie of Framwellgate OBE

Lord McKenzie of Luton

Lord McInnes of Kilwinning CBE

Lord Oates

Baroness O’Loan DBE

Lord Palmer of Childs Hall OBE

Rt Hon Lord Pendry

Lord Polak CBE

Rt Hon Baroness Prashar CBE

Lord Rennard MBE

Rt Hon Lord Rooker

Lord Sharkey

Lord Sheikh

Lord Shinkwin

Lord Singh of Wimbledon CBE

Baroness Smith of Newnham

Lord St John of Blesto

Lord Suri

Baroness Suttie

Lord Tope CBE

Lord Turnberg

Rt Hon Lord West of Spithead GCB DSC