Led by Siobhain McDonagh MP, 130 parliamentarians have today written to the Chinese Ambassador to the UK condemning treatment of Uyghur people in Xinjiang

130 parliamentarians write to Chinese Ambassador, condemning treatment of Uyghur people in Xinjiang
Siobhain McDonagh MP has today sent a cross-party letter to the Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming signed by 130 Parliamentarians expressing absolute condemnation of the treatment of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang. The letter notes: “The Chinese Government’s actions must be stated for what they are: a systematic and calculated programme of ethnic cleansing against the Uyghur people.”
Siobhain McDonagh says:
“This is a systematic and calculated programme of ethnic cleansing against the Uyghur people. Condemning it is one thing, taking action against a world super power is another. When the world is presented with such overwhelming evidence of gross human rights abuses, nobody can turn a blind eye. Because this time no one can say they didn’t know.”
Siobhain McDonagh MP House of Commons London SW1A 0AA
His Excellency Ambassador Liu Xiaoming Embassy of China 49 Portland Place London W1B 1JL
08 September 2020
Your Excellency,
RE: Oppression of the Uighur people
We are writing to express our extreme concern at the treatment of the Uighur people in Xinjiang.
We understand that approximately one million people have been detained and held in detention camps. Those who have escaped give horrifying testimony of religious persecution, physical abuse and torture. Sickening footage was shown to you on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show in July of a large number of people blindfolded, kneeling and shaven, waiting to be
loaded on to trains. The similarities between this video and historical footage of Nazi concentration camps are truly chilling.
Your interview followed further shocking accusations that the Chinese Government is actively pursuing a policy to reduce the Uighur population with Uighur women facing forced sterilisation, forced abortion and the forced removal of their wombs. It has even been reported that birth rates have fallen by 60% in some Uighur areas.
The Chinese Government’s actions must be stated for what they are: a systematic and calculated programme of ethnic cleansing against the Uighur people.
When the world is presented with such overwhelming evidence of gross human rights abuses, nobody can turn a blind eye. We as Parliamentarians in the United Kingdom write to express our absolute condemnation of this oppression and call for it to end immediately.
Yours sincerely,
Siobhain McDonagh MP
Member of Parliament for Mitcham and Morden
Co-signed:
Tahir Ali MP
Rushanara Ali MP
Apsana Begum MP
Steven Bonnar MP
Sir Peter Bottomley MP
Angus Brendan MacNeil MP
Kevin Brennan MP
Alan Brown MP
Ian Byrne MP
Rt Hon Alistair Carmichael MP
Sarah Champion MP
Joanna Cherry QC MP
Rosie Cooper MP
Daisy Cooper MP
Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP
Stella Creasy MP
Jon Cruddas MP
John Cryer MP
Rt Hon Sir Edward Davey MP
Martin Docherty-Hughes MP
Allan Dorans MP
Colum Eastwood MP
Clive Efford MP
Julie Elliott MP
Stephen Farry MP
Rt Hon Sir Roger Gale MP
Patricia Gibson MP
Patrick Grady MP
Neil Gray MP
Lilian Greenwood MP
Claire Hanna MP
Neale Hanvey MP
Rt Hon Harriet Harman QC MP
Wera Hobhouse MP
Rt Hon Dame Margaret Hodge MP
Sharon Hodgson MP
Rt Hon Sir George Howarth MP
Dr Rupa Huq MP
Christine Jardine MP
Kim Johnson MP
Dame Diana Johnson MP
Alicia Kearns MP
Barbara Keeley MP
Ben Lake MP
Clive Lewis MP
David Linden MP
Caroline Lucas MP
Stewart McDonald MP
Stuart McDonald MP
Rt Hon Pat McFadden MP
Catherine McKinnell MP
Carol Monaghan MP
Layla Moran MP
Brendan O’Hara MP
Kate Osamor MP
Kate Osborne MP
Dr Dan Poulter MP
Gavin Robinson MP
Andrew Rosindell MP
Jim Shannon MP
Virendra Sharma MP
Rt Hon Alec Shelbrooke MP
Tommy Sheppard MP
Jamie Stone MP
Graham Stringer MP
Rt Hon Sir Desmond Swayne MP
Alison Thewliss MP
Owen Thompson MP
Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP
Tom Tugendhat MP
Derek Twigg MP
Dr Philippa Whitford MP
Mohammad Yasin MP
Lord Alderdice
Lord Alton of Liverpool
Rt Hon Lord Arbuthnot of Edrom
Lord Balfe
Rt Hon Baroness Blackstone
Rt Rev Lord Bishop of St Albans
Lord Bowness CBE DL
Rt Hon Lord Browne of Ladyton
Baroness Burt of Solihull
Baroness Cox
Baroness Crawley
Lord Curry of Kirkharle CBE
General Lord Dannatt GCB CBE MC DL
Baroness Deech DBE QC
Rt Hon Lord Dholakia OBE DL
Lord Dubs
The Earl of Sandwich
Baroness Eaton DBE DL
Rt Hon Lord Hain
Rt Hon Lord Hamilton of Epsom
Baroness Harris of Richmond DL
Lord Hastings of Scarisbrick CBE
Lord Haworth
Rt Hon Baroness Hayman GBE
Baroness Hollins
Baroness Hooper CMG
Rt Hon Lord Hunt of Kings Heath OBE
Lord Hylton
Baroness Jolly
Lord Jones of Cheltenham
Lord Judd
Baroness Kennedy of Cradley
Lord Lexden OBE
Baroness Lister of Burtersett CBE
Lord Mackenzie of Framwellgate OBE
Lord McKenzie of Luton
Lord McInnes of Kilwinning CBE
Lord Oates
Baroness O’Loan DBE
Lord Palmer of Childs Hall OBE
Rt Hon Lord Pendry
Lord Polak CBE
Rt Hon Baroness Prashar CBE
Lord Rennard MBE
Rt Hon Lord Rooker
Lord Sharkey
Lord Sheikh
Lord Shinkwin
Lord Singh of Wimbledon CBE
Baroness Smith of Newnham
Lord St John of Blesto
Lord Suri
Baroness Suttie
Lord Tope CBE
Lord Turnberg
Rt Hon Lord West of Spithead GCB DSC