Invitation to a Webinar on The Disappearing Women and Girls: Abducted, Forcibly Converted, Forcibly Married and Abused

Lord Alton of Liverpool – co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan Minorities – would like to invite you to a webinar:

“The Disappearing Women and Girls: Abducted, Forcibly Converted, Forcibly Married and Abused”

24 September 2020 at 10 AM (BST)

Zoom Webinar

According to the Movement for Solidarity and Peace (MSP), a human rights organization in the country, around 1,000 Christian and Hindu women and girls are abducted each year, forced to convert and marry Muslim men in Pakistan. The victims are usually between the ages of 12 and 25. Despite these shocking statistics, the number of victims may be even higher as many cases remain unreported, often due to the girls’ families limited financial means. The speakers will discuss the issue of abductions, forced conversions and forced marriage of religious minority women and girls in Pakistan and discuss the needed responses.

Speaker include:

Lord Alton of Liverpool, Independent Crossbench Peer at the UK House of Lords

Prof. Mariz Tadros, Coalition for Religious Equality and Inclusive Development (CREID), Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex

Ambreen Qureshi, Barrister and Chairperson of the Lahore High Court Bar Association’s Human Rights and Women Empowerment Committee

Please RSVP via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-disappearing-women-and-girls-tickets-119684799457