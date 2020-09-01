Hong Kong Poll shows growing support for the pro democracy movement; a majority in favour of universal suffrage; nearly two thirds against Beijing’s Security Law; and the BBC publish a summary of the key events of the past year.

Reuters have published a new poll of attitudes of people in Hong Kong. It shows that a growing majority of people in Hong Kong support the pro-democracy movement’s goals after China introduced a national security law for the city, but backing for the protest movement was a smaller, at 44%,

The poll also found nearly 60% of people were opposed to the security law, up from about 57% in HKPORI’s previous survey in June, when few of the details were known.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-hongkong-security-poll-exclusive/exclusive-hong-kong-survey-shows-increasing-majority-back-pro-democracy-goals-smaller-support-for-protest-movement-idUKKBN25Q00Y

Ivan Choy, senior lecturer at Chinese University of Hong Kong’s department of government and public administration, said public attitudes shifted after the new security law was implemented.

“Now there are more concerns when you ask people to come out” to protest, he said, adding that police arrests have triggered “more anger in society.”

Support for universal suffrage, another key demand, remains strong with the backing of 63% of Hong Kong citizens, while support for an amnesty for the arrested protesters rose to almost 50%, up five percentage points since June; 58% said Carrie Lam should resin as Chief Executive.

Meanwhile the BBC reports that Hong Kongers have been remembering key events from the months of anti-government protests that overwhelmed the city last year and that democracy activists accuse authorities of trying to re-write history.

They report that when some citizens attempted to leave bouquets of white flowers outside a metro station to mark the anniversary of a controversial night of the movement, the bouquets were quickly removed by authorities.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-53942295

