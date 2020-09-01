View the Webinar held on August 22nd – the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief – organised by the Coalition for Genocide Response.
https://wetransfer.com/downloads/fe19fefe9f8f1f3d40cdb3f1147b62c120200823191005/ea4b4d8c5bac6d11a0af2ec07e32383620200823191042/2fbd7b
For the full background go to:
https://davidalton.net/2020/08/21/august-22nd-the-international-day-commemorating-the-victims-of-acts-of-violence-based-on-religion-or-belief-marked-by-a-webinar-organised-by-the-coalition-for-genocide-response-in-may/