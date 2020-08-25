Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus has warned the churches not to support the democratic movement’s protests and have arrested Christian Democrat leaders. The regime’s dictatorial actions are illegal and should be denounced.



The Belarus Christian Democrats are members of the European People’s Party. One of their leaders on the Belarus Coordination Council was arrested today by Lukashenko’s thugs.

Their other leader is already in prison.



Today, the BCD’s International Secretary the following appeal.

Lukashenko has also sent a warning instructing Christians to keep clear of politics…..

Background and Statement-



Pavel Seviarynets, BCD co-chairman, was arrested on 7 June, 2020. He was sentenced to three terms of detention, 15 days each, on the charge that he called to participate in unsanctioned mass events. The authorities also kept him in prison for 30 more days in prison for participating in the anti-integration protests held in December 2019 and January 2020. Thus, the total duration of the sentence was 75 days. On 18 June during the court hearing held via skype Pavel reported that he had to cut his hand in order to protest against the inhuman conditions of detention.

Pavel Seviaryents was expected to be released on 21 August, 2020 after serving 75 days of administrative detention, however, it did not happen and he was transferred to the pretrial detention center No. 1 in Minsk on the accusation of organising mass riots, despite the fact that the politician spent more than two months behind bars. He will spend there 10 days until 30 August and then he will either be released or a charge will be brought against him.

We call on our sister parties, members of the national parliaments of EU, MEPs to press for the release of the political prisoners including Pavel Seviarynets.

We also would like to inform that BCD co-chairwoman and the member of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian citizens, Volha Kavalkova was detained today, 24 August 2020, together with another member of the Coordination Council and representative of the Minsk Tractor Works striking committee, Siarhei Duleuski, on the reason of organising unsanctioned mass events.

We are asking for the close attention to the situation Belarus and timely reaction to the unlawful actions of the Lukashenko’s regime.

