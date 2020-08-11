In an interview with the former Deputy Governor of the Nigerian Central Bank, Dr Obadiah Mailafia. He calls those peddling the herder-farmer narrative “accessories to genocide” – He condemns the recent statement by the presidency regarding the causes of the violence and the government’s continued inaction. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s President Buhari fails to liberate Leah Sharibu.

An interview with the former Deputy Governor of the Nigerian Central Bank, Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

This interview gives a historical context for the current violence.

– He calls those peddling the herder-farmer narrative “accessories to genocide”

– He condemns the recent statement by the presidency regarding the causes of the violence and the government’s continued inaction.

– He supports General TY Danjuma’s assertion that the army colludes with perpetrators, citing the Late General Abacha’s statement that if an insurgency continues for more than two days, then government has a hand in it. According to him the government is not only unable and unwilling to stem the violence, but also complicit.

– Worryingly, he claims he has interviewed repentant bandits/armed herdsmen, who have informed him a current governor in northern Nigeria is the leader of Boko Haram; that the group has already infiltrated southern Nigeria and that the bandits and Boko Haram work in tandem.

This last point is particularly striking as news emerged a few days ago about Leah Sharibu through a lady named Juliet who was abducted along with others by bandits who sell their captives on to Boko Haram.

She saw Boko Haram fighters visit the place where she was being held. She said they generally take female captives and kill the men.

She too refused to renounce her faith and was asked whether she wanted to “be like Leah Sharibu,” who is currently in the hands of a Boko Haram commander.

Her pastor managed to raise money for her release, and fortunately, her captors needed the money more.

She has related her story to Nigerian media.

This story uillustrates a clear link between Boko Haram and Fulani armed non state actors.

Al Qaeda-linked group claims attack in northwestern Nigeria | FDD’s Long War Journal;

US warns Nigeria about al Qaeda in Borno. See end

