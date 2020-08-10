Jimmy Lai’s arrest vividly illustrates the way in which the Chinese Communist Party will use its new Security Law to drive a stake into the very heart of Kong Kong’s freedoms and liberties, most notably the freedom of the press and anyone who dares to express support for democracy and free speech. The arrest of a leading dissident voice, along with members of his family, is straight out of the Communist Party hand-book – a favourite ploy of Mao and Stalin – designed to terrorise and engender fear. When a frightened regime has to crush the media, and even has to arrest participants in a candlelit vigil, it tells you all you need to know but history teaches us that such regimes ultimately die from their own poison. Courageous people like Jimmy Lai, whom I have met, are the antidote to that poison. All over the world journalists and parliamentarians should be using their freedom to denounce this wrongful arrest and to tell the story of what Jimmy Lai’s arrest symbolises.