Government says that it will not allow access to the UK to the new BNO settlement scheme to those in Hong Kong “engaged in behaviour which the UK Government deems not conducive to the public good” – a red light to those who are breaking two systems one country and trying to crush the pro democracy movement.

Baroness Sugg, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL7317):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:



To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of whether they have sufficient powers under the new Hong Kong British National (Overseas) Visa scheme to prevent the benefits of the scheme being enjoyed by individuals who have (1) participated in, (2) planned, or (3) encouraged, the perpetration of human rights abuses in Hong Kong. (HL7317)

Tabled on: 27 July 2020

Answer:

Baroness Sugg:

The offer we have set out for British Nationals (Overseas), BN(O)s, is a special, bespoke, set of arrangements developed for the unique circumstances we face, and in light of our historic commitment to the people of Hong Kong.

The Home Secretary set out in Hong Kong British National (Overseas) Visa Policy Statement on 22 July. In line with the eligibility requirements for the Hong Kong BN(O) Visa, BN(O)s and their dependants will need to be able to demonstrate that they have no serious criminal convictions, have not otherwise engaged in behaviour which the UK Government deems not conducive to the public good, or be subject to other general grounds for refusal set out in the Immigration Rules.

Date and time of answer: 06 Aug 2020 at 16:15.