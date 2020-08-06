The Coalition for Genocide Response extend an invitation to a webinar marking: “The International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief (22 August)”. The Zoom webinar will be held on August 21st 2020 at 4 PM (BST). Details in this Post.
Zoom Webinar
In May 2019, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution establishing the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief to be marked on 22 August.
The day is intended to provide a springboard towards an action plan that addresses the growing issue of violence based on religion or belief.
The establishment of such a day is not the end goal in itself.
It is just the beginning of a larger campaign that ultimately aims to put an end to violence based on religion or belief whenever and wherever it occurs.
In recent years, violence based on religion or belief is the ever-growing problem that surpasses the threshold of the legal definition of crimes against humanity, war crimes and even genocide.
These must be addressed as a matter of urgency.
This is why the speakers discuss some of the recent most egregious atrocities based on religion or belief and consider the needed responses. A Discussion will follow:
Speakers include:
Lord Alton of Liverpool, UK House of Lords
Prof. Ahmed Shaheed, Essex Law School, UN Special Rapporteur on FoRB
Prof. Mariz Tadros, University of Sussex, IDS, CREID
Please RSVP via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/preview?eid=116035301711/