The Coalition for Genocide Response: Webinar and Discussion, 5 PM (BST) August 5th, “Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied – Daesh Fighters Still Enjoying Impunity Six Years On” – Speakers include Pieter Omtzigt, Dutch Parliamentarian,  Sareta Ashraph, Barrister, Garden Court Chambers, Abid Shamdeen, Executive Director of Nadia’s Initiative. Details of how to join are here:

The Coalition for Genocide Response: Webinar and Discussion, 5 PM (BST) August 5th, "Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied – Daesh Fighters Still Enjoying Impunity Six Years On"

Six years after Daesh unleashed genocide in Iraq and Syria, survivors and the families of the victims are still waiting for justice being served. Some Daesh fighters have been prosecuted for their atrocities, in Iraq and other countries. While the number of prosecutions is very small, even these proceedings cannot be regarded as unproblematic. Some of the challenges can be summarised as the prosecutions being conducted predominantly for terror-related offences only and often conducted without due process and in violation of the rule of law. Furthermore, victims and survivors are not involved in the process and so deprived of their day in court.

As the evidence of the Daesh atrocities is being collected, it is crucial to consider how Daesh fighters can be brought to account to ensure that victims and survivors will see justice being done.

Speakers include:

Lord Alton of Liverpool, UK House of Lords

Pieter Omtzigt, Dutch Parliamentarian

Sareta Ashraph, Barrister, Garden Court Chambers

Abid Shamdeen, Executive Director of Nadia’s Initiative

The event will be moderated by Ewelina Ochab and Luke de Pulford, co-founders of the Coalition for Genocide Response.

Please register via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/justice-delayed-is-justice-denied-tickets-114464091178