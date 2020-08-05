Government dodges answering a question about the steps they will take, when determining the eligibility of British National (Overseas) passport holders to settle in the UK, to ascertain whether the applicants (1) have supported the Chinese Communist Party in the past, and (2) are committed to democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Baroness Williams of Trafford, the Home Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL7067):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:



To ask Her Majesty’s Government what steps they will take, when determining the eligibility of British National (Overseas) passport holders to settle in the UK, to ascertain whether the applicants (1) have supported the Chinese Communist Party in the past, and (2) are committed to democracy, human rights and the rule of law. (HL7067)

Tabled on: 21 July 2020

Answer:

Baroness Williams of Trafford:

The Home Secretary was pleased to recently announce details of the new immigration route for Hong Kong British National (Overseas) citizens, which can be found at:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/hong-kong-bno-visa-policy-statement

The eligibility requirements are set out in the policy statement.

Date and time of answer: 04 Aug 2020 at 11:20.