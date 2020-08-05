BBC brings the story of a detained – now disappeared – Uighur Muslim to the world – Merdan Ghappar explains that he was first kept in a police jail in Kucha: “I saw 50 to 60 people detained in a small room no bigger than 50 square metres, men on the right, women on the left,” he writes. “Everyone was wearing a so-called ‘four-piece-suit’, a black head sack, handcuffs, leg shackles and an iron chain connecting the cuffs to the shackles…..I lifted the sack on my head and told the police officer that the handcuffs were so tight they hurt my wrists….He shouted fiercely at me, saying ‘If you remove your hood again, I will beat you to death’. And after that I dared not to talk.”