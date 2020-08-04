Professor James Millward of Georgetown University makes the right distinction in recognising the difference between opposing the deeds of the Chinese Communist Party and affirming our high regard for the Chinese people. He spells out the danger of the world ignoring their shocking genocidal campaign against the Uighur people because of anti Americanism
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/27/the-uighurs-suffering-deserves-targeted-solutions-not-anti-chinese-posturing
