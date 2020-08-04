https://iconhelp.org/icon-releases-data-report-nigerias-silent-slaughter-genocide-in-nigeria/

During the past decade 27,000 people have died at the hands of Boko Haram while, over two decades, 19,000 people have been killed by extremist militant Fulanis, with over 43,000 Nigerians – the vast majority women and children – killed by Boko Haram over the same period.A 311-page report, ‘Nigeria’s Silent Slaughter: Genocide in Nigeria and its implications for the International Community’.The failure of the Nigerian and international authorities to act makes them susceptible to prosecution under the Genocide Convention for failing to read the signs, to study the data, and to take action to prevent and protect.

Although sheer numbers alone may not constitute a genocide- a strict legal definition – numbers are a sure sign of a genocide in the making.

In Nigeria over the past five years there have been almost 47,000 killings from a combination of actors and causes but then dig into the detail.

A new report provides some of the disturbing data about who is responsible for the slaughter.

And it shows that it has been going on, mainly ignored by the Nigerian authorities and the international community, for a sustained period.

This horrific picture of sustained carnage and acute suffering is spelt out by a not-for profit organisation, Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), in a 311-page report, ‘Nigeria’s Silent Slaughter: Genocide in Nigeria and its implications for the International Community’.

Professor Gregory Stanton of Genocide Watch says in the report: “What is mistakenly portrayed as a conflict between herders and farmers is actually a genocidal war between ethnic groups that previously co-existed, ignited by Islamic extremists with modern weapons.”

The Report concludes that “Fulani militias in central Nigeria are also committing crimes against humanity and genocidal massacres against Christians,”

These findings follow the recent publication of the British All Party Parliamentary Group on Freedom of Religion or Belief whose report’s title asked the question “Is This An Unfolding Genocide?”

The failure of the Nigerian and international authorities to act makes them susceptible to prosecution under the Genocide Convention for failing to read the signs, to study the data, and to take action to prevent and protect.

To help put an end to the murder of the innocent, and under the terms of the Rome Statute, in which it was founded, the International Criminal Court now have a duty to take this forward.

With Victoria Yohanna – who escaped from Boko Haram – at the launch of “Persecuted But Forgotten?” Boke Haram have murdered more than 600 Nigerians during the first six months of this year

