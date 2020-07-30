House of Commons Public Accounts Committee Says It Was “Reckless “ to Discharge Untested Patients Into Care Homes. In One Northern Care Home 27 Residents Died

/ David Alton

County Durham care home ‘recorded 27 deaths’

care homes 1Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, has called for a full investigation into the deaths of 27 residents at Sandingham Care Home in Bishop Auckland linked to COVID-19 – the Local Government Association

The call comes as a report by the Public Accounts Committee said it was a “reckless” decision to allow patients to be discharged

from hospital into care homes across England without being tested for coronavirus. According to council data, just under 70 elderly residents have died from coronavirus in the county’s three worst-hit care homes.
BBC Online