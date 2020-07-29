Government Response on the Assistance Given to Victims of Genocide in Iraq and on bringing the perpetrators to justice

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL6995):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what steps they are taking to assist religious minorities in Iraq, in particular those who have (1) been victims of genocidal acts, and (2) who are at risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and what assistance they have provided to the government of Iraq to assist with the prosecution of Daesh fighters in that country. (HL6995)

Tabled on: 20 July 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

The UK is working to support the rights of religious minorities in Iraq, including those who were the victims of appalling Daesh crimes. To enable the return of internally displaced persons, including minorities, we have contributed £28 million to the UNDP Funding Facility for Stabilisation, which is restoring vital infrastructure and basic services in areas liberated from Daesh. Additionally, we have redistributed £9.9 million to support the health response to the spread of Covid-19 in Iraq. In order to support the prosecution of Daesh crimes in Iraq, we have provided £2 million to the UN Investigative Team for the Accountability of Daesh (UNITAD) and are encouraging close co-operation between UNITAD and the Government of Iraq to achieve justice for Daesh’s victims.

Date and time of answer: 29 Jul 2020 at 11:32