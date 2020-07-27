Government replies on the level of coronavirus infection in UK prisons

Lord Keen of Elie, the Ministry of Justice, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL6755):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government, further to the Written Answer by Lord Keen of Elie on 30 June (HL5740), what comparative estimate they have made of the number of COVID-19 (1) cases, and (2) deaths, of (a) prisoners, and (b) the general population, in England and Wales. (HL6755)

Tabled on: 13 July 2020

Answer:

Lord Keen of Elie:

We do not hold the comparative data requested. However, on 24 April, we published Public Health England modelling which assessed the impact of the population management measures prisons have implemented in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and provided updated reasonable worst-case scenario estimates. This modelling suggested that the measures we have implemented have had a positive impact on limiting the transmission of the virus in prisons and minimising the number of deaths. The modelling can be found on gov.uk.

The Ministry of Justice releases a weekly publication of Covid-19 statistics, including prisoner Covid-19 cases and deaths. The publication can be found on gov.uk and is updated every Friday.

Date and time of answer: 27 Jul 2020 at 15:57.