Foreign Office responds to a question about the authenticity of drone footage showing shackled and blindfolded Uighur Muslims being led from trains in China and says “We judge this analysis to be credible. The footage adds to the growing body of evidence on the disturbing situation that Uyghurs and other minorities are facing in Xinjiang.”

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL6990):

Question by lord Alton of Liverpool:



To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the authenticity of the drone footage reported to show shackled and blindfolded Uighur Muslims being led from trains in China. [T] (HL6990)

Tabled on: 20 July 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We are aware of the footage, which was initially published online in September 2019. Open source analysis indicates the people shown in the footage are Uyghur or other minorities in Xinjiang. We judge this analysis to be credible. The footage adds to the growing body of evidence on the disturbing situation that Uyghurs and other minorities are facing in Xinjiang.

Date and time of answer: 27 Jul 2020 at 13:39.

