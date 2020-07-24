Response from Government Minister on what he calls an “appalling attack on an 11 year old Christian boy from Lahore.” He says “We are urging the Government of Pakistan to guarantee the fundamental rights of all its citizens, as laid down in the Constitution of Pakistan, and in accordance with international standards.”

Our reference: MC2020/13482

The Lord Alton of Liverpool

House of Lords

London

SW1A 0PW

23 July 2020

Dear David,

Thank you for your email of 7 July about reports of an appalling attack on an 11 year old Christian boy from Lahore, who I understand is known locally as Musa Masih.

I share your concern about this horrific incident. The UK is concerned by any allegations of human rights abuses or violations, including reports of child exploitation and persecution of minority groups.

We consistently urge any such allegations to be investigated thoroughly

and transparently.

I understand that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered with the police in relation to this attack but unfortunately there have not yet been any arrests. Our team in the British High Commission in Islamabad will continue to monitor the case closely.

The UK Government regularly raises human rights as a concern in our dialogue with the Government of Pakistan at a senior level. Most recently, on 15 July, I raised our concerns with Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari. The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, raised these concerns with Dr Mazari on 8 June.

We are urging the Government of Pakistan to guarantee the fundamental rights of all its citizens, as laid down in the Constitution of Pakistan, and in accordance with international standards.

This is vital for all its citizens, regardless of their gender, belief, or ethnicity.

Yours sincerely,

LORD (TARIQ) AHMAD OF WIMBLEDON

Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict