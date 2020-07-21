Shocking report describes how China demands Christian symbols are replaced with Communist images. And they are surprised that all over the world free people are rejecting this intolerant ideology
https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/LQORCZY7JtqLM23UymPA_?domain=dailymail.co.uk
China ‘orders Christians to destroy crosses on their churches and take down images of Jesus in intensifying crackdown on religion’
- Authorities reportedly destroyed religious symbols in multiple provinces in July
- Local sources allege that portraits of the President have replaced pictures of Jesus.
- Pastors have been arrested and jailed