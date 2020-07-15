The case of Taiwanese democracy advocate, Lee Ming-che, jailed for five years in China and forced to eat rotting food and denied prison visits by his wife raised in Parliament during oral questions in the House of Lords.Minister acknowledges the worsening repression and denial of human rights in China and Hong Kong. And a protester reminds us of the barbarism of forced organ harvesting.

The case of Taiwanese democracy advocate, Lee Ming -che, jailed for five years in China and forced to eat rotting food and denied prison visits by his wife raised in Parliament during oral questions in the House of Lords.Minister acknowledges the worsening repression and denial of human rights in China and Hong Kong.

The wife of Lee Ming-che holding lists of books which the prison authorities have refused to let her husband read. She has been denied prison visits.

My Lords, can we raise the case of Lee Ming-che, a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist arrested in China and given a five-year prison sentence for posts on social media calling for democratic reforms? His wife, whom I have met, says that he is literally forced to eat rotten food and is denied prison visits. Following the imposition of the new security law in Hong Kong, what does this case say about the future of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong, and in mainland China?

My Lords, I thank the noble Lord for bringing this case to my attention. I assure him that we are monitoring it through our embassy in Beijing. While we have not raised it with Chinese counterparts, we regularly make known our concerns about the increasing restrictions on civil and political rights and freedom of expression in China. We do the same in Hong Kong.

Also see:

https://davidalton.net/2019/10/04/as-china-tells-hong-kong-to-force-its-citizens-to-expose-their-faces-to-facial-recognition-surveillance-here-are-two-stories-that-should-make-us-face-up-to-the-nature-of-tiananmen-style-authoritariani/

And a protester in Taipei reminds us of the barbarism of forced organ harvesting.

See:

https://davidalton.net/2020/03/01/full-report-of-the-china-tribunal-chaired-by-sir-geoffrey-nice-qc-reports-today-on-forced-organ-harvesting-in-china-as-newspapers-focus-on-this-monstrous-and-fatal-abuse-of-human-rights-fiona-bruce/