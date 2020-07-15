Nathan Law Speaks at the Webinar of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong – why he has had to leave Hong Kong and why he will use his voice to continue to speak for Democracy, Human Rights and the Rule of Law in Hong Kong

Nathan Law, recently escaped Hong Kong democrat and prominent political figure,

said

that the UK government must

“

place sanctions on Carrie Lam

”

,

during a webinar held by the All-Party

Parliamentary

Group

(APPG)

on Hong Kong today.

The webinar was hosted by Lord Alton of Liverpool, vice-chair of the APPG on Hong Kong

and was joined by

parliamentarians

as well as the world’s media

.









Nathan Law is one of Hong Kong’s most prominent young pro-democracy activists. He was one of the leaders of the Umbrella Movement in 2014, a founder and Chairman of the now disbanded political party

Demosisto

, and was elected the youngest ever member of the Legislative Council in 2016 aged 23. In 2018 he, along with Joshua Wong, Alex Chow and the Umbrella Movement, were nominated by members of the US Congress for the Nobel Peace Prize.









On 2

nd

July, Nathan Law announced that he had left Hong Kong, after the imposition of the National Security Law. This webinar explore

d