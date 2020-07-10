The Report of the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Select Committee “UK and Sub-Saharan Africa: prosperity, peace and development co-operation” was published this morning.
It calls for a more coherent Africa strategy and highlights the important role which the UK’s African diaspora can play in opening a new chapter in relations between African countries and the UK
The full report can be read at:
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/ld5801/ldselect/ldintrel/88/88.pdf
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/07/09/uk-government-criticised-incoherent-africa-strategy-house-lords/ The Daily Telegraph