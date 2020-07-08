Government says who permitted the football match between Liverpool and Atlético Madrid on 11 March to go ahead when Spain had already imposed some Covid restrictions and says which Ministers were involved in assessing the advice which was given. It has also replied to a question on female genital mutilation, saying “We will not tolerate a practice that can cause extreme and lifelong physical and psychological suffering to women and girls.”

Baroness Barran, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL6277):

Question from Lord Alton of Liverpool:



To ask Her Majesty’s Government, further to the Written Answer by Lord Bethell on 30 June (HL3582), whether they will now answer the question put, namely, who gave the advice on behalf of Public Health England about permitting the football match between Liverpool and Atlético Madrid on 11 March; and which Ministers were involved in assessing that advice. (HL6277)

Tabled on: 30 June 2020

Answer:

Baroness Barran:

The decisions regarding mass events and wider measures were taken in line with public health guidance at COBR. DCMS Ministers discussed mass events with the Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Chief Medical Officer in advance of these meetings.

=============

Baroness Williams of Trafford, the Home Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL5970):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what steps they are taking to address the challenges and barriers experienced by the UK in relation to measures to prevent female genital mutilation, including the use of protection orders to minimize the risk of exposure of women and girls at risk of mutilation when travelling outside the UK. (HL5970)

Tabled on: 22 June 2020

Answer:

Baroness Williams of Trafford:

FGM is a crime and it is child abuse. We will not tolerate a practice that can cause extreme and lifelong physical and psychological suffering to women and girls.

The Government significantly strengthened the law in 2015 to improve protection for victims and those at risk, and to break down the barriers to prosecution. The Government has: introduced a new offence of failing to protect a girl from FGM; extended the reach of extra territorial offences; introduced lifelong anonymity for victims of FGM; introduced civil FGM Protection Orders (FGMPOs); and introduced a mandatory reporting duty for known cases in under 18s.

FGMPOs are being used to good effect, with 547 being granted since their introduction in 2015 to the end of December 2019.

In 2019, the Home Office held a series of roadshows across England and Wales to train professionals in the use of FGM and Forced Marriage Protection Orders. Around 1,300 professionals attended these events, which raised awareness of the scope and effectiveness of the orders and encouraged professionals to always consider them in any safeguarding plans.

We continue to provide free resources on FGM for frontline professionals, including: an online resource pack, e-learning, statutory multi-agency guidance and a range of communication materials.

Date and time of answer: 08 Jul 2020 at 12:23.