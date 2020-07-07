UK Government Responds to the Brutal Murder of a 16-year-old Indonesian school girl, Rosmini Darwis, hacked to death in an honour killing. Minister says the UK will monitor the case and is”committed to working with the Indonesian Government and civil society to promote values of tolerance and pluralism”.

UK Government Responds to the Brutal Murder of a 16-year-old Indonesian school girl, Rosmini binte Darwis, hacked to death in an honour killing

The shocking and brutal murder of Rosmini binte Darwisa, a 16-year-old Indonesian schoolgirl will both test the genuine attempts by Indonesian leaders to create a tolerant society based on co-existence and the willingness of the country’s judiciary to uphold its laws.

The two men – her brothers – who hacked Rosmini to death with a machete – as her family watched – did so as an “honour killing” because they disapproved of her relationship with a cousin. The United Nations estimates that 5,000 honour killings occur annually.

Siti Aminah Tardi, a member of Indonesia’s National Commission on Violence against Women, said Rosmini’s death highlighted the need to end gender and honour-based violence: “This is an honor or shame killing. This can’t be separated from the patriarchal culture that places women as a source of morality in society.

In a letter dated July 6th, Nigel Adams MP, the Foreign Office Minister for Asia, the UK Government says it is “committed to working with the Indonesian Government and civil society to promote values of tolerance and pluralism”.

6 July 2020

Our reference: MC2020/11961

The Lord Alton of Liverpool

House of Commons

London

SW1A 0AA

Dear Lord Alton,

Thank you for your email of 18 June about the brutal death of Rosmini Darwis in Indonesia. I am replying as the Minister for Asia.

I share your concern over the murder of Rosmini, a 16 year old, in what has been reported as a so-called honour killing carried out by her two brothers. While such ‘honour killings’ are extremely rare in Indonesia, the case must be investigated in full accordance with Indonesian law.

I am aware that the two brothers have been arrested by local police, and are due to face trial next month on charges of premeditated murder.

The UK Government will continue to monitor this case, and takes freedom of expression in Indonesia extremely seriously. We remain committed to working with the Indonesian Government and civil society to promote values of tolerance and pluralism, and have worked with the Indonesia Consortium for Religious Studies to develop religious literacy training to promote such values.

Yours ever,

Nigel Adams MP

Minister of State for Asia