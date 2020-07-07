Burma’s Generals Have Been Drinking In The Last Chance Saloon For Too Long. Now They will be subject to Magnitsky Sanctions For What They Have Done To the Rohingya, Kachin, Karen, and other Minorities.

Report in the Myanmar Times:

https://www.mmtimes.com/news/uk-sanctions-top-myanmar-generals-over-human-rights.html

“For years, some of Burma’s top military figures have been drinking in the last chance saloon. They have been repeatedly warned that they would be held to account for atrocities and crimes against humanity.

“Now the warnings from the British Government are over and the condemnations and rhetoric are being matched by targeted sanctions.

“How much better it would be for everyone if Burma’s leadership returned to the path of reform and national renewal – building respect for diversity and difference.

“A nation’s army is indispensable to its security and international standing but when it becomes an instrument of repression and violence it forfeits respect and its leadership must accept the consequences.“

