The Office of Tibet, London will be hosting a live panel discussion on Monday July 6th to celebrate His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s commitments and leadership to coincide with His Holiness’s 85th Birthday.

Dear All,

I hope and trust this finds you all well. As aware, the Office of Tibet, London will be hosting a live panel discussion to celebrate His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s principal commitments and benevolent leadership on Monday 6th July 2020 coinciding with His Holiness’s 85th Birthday.

We will be broadcasting the event live on Facebook page of Office of Tibet, London. Please find the link below to join us celebrate the day of Happiness.

https://www.facebook.com/otlondon.net/

With best wishes and warm regards

Tsering Tsomo