UK Government responds to reports of the torture of the Chinese human rights lawyer, Wang Quanzhang and the arrest of Chinese Bishop Augustine Cui Tai.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL6106):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:



To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the claims of the Chinese human rights lawyer, Wang Quanzhang, that he was tortured during a four-year prison sentence, kept under 24-hour surveillance by two armed police officers within his prison cell, and was forced into making a false confession; what representations they have made to the government of China about his reported treatment; and what response they have received. (HL6106)

Tabled on: 24 June 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We have directly raised our concerns about the detention, mistreatment, and harassment of Wang Quanzhang on multiple occasions with the Chinese Government, and raised the case during China’s last Universal Periodic Review. The Foreign Secretary raised human rights concerns with his Chinese counterpart, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on both 9 March and 8 June.

Date and time of answer: 03 Jul 2020 at 14:10.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL5969):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what representations they have made to the government of China about reports that Bishop Augustine Cui Tai was arbitrarily arrested on 19 June; what is known about his health and whereabouts; and what priority they assign to human rights violations on grounds of religion or belief in the context of UK–China trade deals. (HL5969)

Tabled on: 22 June 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We are aware of the arrest of Bishop Augustine Cui Tai, but do not have details of his health and whereabouts. We remain concerned by restrictions placed on Christians and other religious groups in China, including reports of individuals being detained for their beliefs and regularly raise cases of concern with the Chinese authorities.

Date and time of answer: 01 Jul 2020 at 13:46.

