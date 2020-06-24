Government Minister responds to the remarks of the President of the Association of Directors of Social Services, that the recently published minutes of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies appear “to reinforce the impression that social care has been an afterthought – a secondary consideration after the NHS” and that “this cannot continue”.

Lord Bethell, the Department of Health and Social Care, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL5150):

Question from Lord Alton of Liverpool:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the remarks of the President of the Association of Directors of Social Services, that the recently published minutes of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies appear “to reinforce the impression that social care has been an afterthought – a secondary consideration after the NHS” and that “this cannot continue”. (HL5150)

Tabled on: 03 June 2020

Answer:

Lord Bethell:

Throughout this pandemic, we have been determined to give both the National Health Service and social care everything they need to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February 2020, the first guidance for the social care sector was published. In March, we announced £1.6 billion funding for local government and £1.3 billion to go to the NHS and social care for discharge support. In April, we announced a further £1.6 billion for local government and our COVID-19: Our Action Plan for Adult Social Care. A copy of the Action Plan is attached.

On 15 May, the Government published the Care Home Support package and an additional £600 million Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund. This represents the next phase of our response for care homes.

We continue to work tirelessly with the care sector and public health experts to explore all measures possible to reduce transmission and save lives.

The following documents were submitted as part of the answer and are appended to this email:

File name: covid-19-adult-social-care-action-plan.pdf

Description: Adult Social Care Action Plan

Date and time of answer: 24 Jun 2020 at 11:28.

