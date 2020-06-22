Government responds to the proposal of seven former Foreign Secretaries, calling for the establishment of an international contact group on Hong Kong and the proposal of Chris (Lord) Patten for the appointment of UN human rights coordinators to monitor human rights and breaches of the Joint Sino-British Declaration in Hong Kong. Government says it wants “to build up a groundswell of those who share our commitment to international law.” Minister also responds to the briefing by Amnesty International Human rights in Hong Kong and says it remains “seriously concerned.”

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL5151):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:



To ask Her Majesty’s Government, further to the answer by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon on 2 June (HL Deb, cols 1291–5), what plans they have to give further consideration to the proposal of seven former Foreign Secretaries, calling for the establishment of an international contact group on Hong Kong and the proposal of Lord Patten of Barnes for the appointment of UN human rights coordinators to monitor human rights and breaches of the Joint Sino-British Declaration in Hong Kong. (HL5151)

Tabled on: 03 June 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

The Foreign Secretary is engaging actively with a range of international partners to explain our position and impress on them the gravity of situation. We want to build up a groundswell of those who share our commitment to international law. We believe that is the most effective means of getting China to live up to its obligations and responsibilities as a leading member of the international community. We will also work within international institutions such as the UN Human Rights Council to ensure that China upholds the commitments they made as co-signatory to the Joint Declaration. The UK and the US raised the issue at the UN Security Council on 28 May.

Date and time of answer: 15 Jun 2020 at 14:11.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL4900):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the briefing by Amnesty International Human rights in Hong Kong – May 2020. (HL4900)

Tabled on: 02 June 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We have taken note of the briefing by Amnesty International on Human Rights in Hong Kong published in May and the issues that it raises.

We remain seriously concerned about the situation in Hong Kong and are fully committed to upholding Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms, which are underpinned by the Joint Declaration of 1984 and the “One Country, Two Systems” framework set out in the Hong Kong Basic Law.

Date and time of answer: 15 Jun 2020 at 14:10.