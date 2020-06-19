The full report from CSW detailing the findings of a fact-finding assignment organised by CSW in December 2019 has now been published. Accompanied by David Alton, a team of researchers visited various locations in Kurdistan and the Nineveh Plains in Northern Iraq

https://www.csw.org.uk/2020/06/18/report/4697/article.htm

The Assyrian Aid Society facilitated the visit and hosted the team.

The delegation visited locations in Erbil, Duhok and the Nineveh Plains, where they met with Christian, Kurdish and Yazidi politicians and community leaders, Christian and Yazidi faith leaders, civil society activists, women and student unions, refugees and ISIS survivors.

The team also met with politicians from the main Christian political groups, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, the Syriac Orthodox and Dominican Bishops of Mosul, and the High Priest of the Yazidi faith, Baba Sheikh.

