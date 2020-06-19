A rally was held today in Hong Kong in support of two systems one country and democratic rights such as free speech. This is my video message to the rally – and, on becoming a Patron of Hong Kong Watch, a video message from Chris (Lord) Patten. Also a report of Martin Lee’s call for the Chinese Communist Party to be taken to the International Criminal Court. A Motion has been tabled in the House of Commons which MPs are being urged to sign

House of Commons Motion 616

China’s new National Security Law for Hong Kong

Tabled: 16/06/20 Signatories include…

That this House notes with surprise and concern the decision by HSBC Bank Plc and Standard Chartered Plc to support China’s proposals for a new National Security Law in Hong Kong; recognises that financial institutions, particularly those enjoying the benefits and protections of being based in the UK, have a duty to uphold and promote democratic principles and human rights around the world, wherever they may trade; warns that the proposed National Security Law is likely to be in direct breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration; and calls on the Government to set out the measures it will take to encourage HSBC and Standard Chartered to review their support for that proposed legislation from the Chinese Communist Party, which has a serial record of violating human rights and undermining democratic principles.

David Alton’s Message to the rally in Hong Kong in support of two systems one country and democratic rights such as free speech.

https://youtu.be/odefpv2NWoI

Here is a video message from Chris(Lord) Patten, who has become a Patron of Hong Kong Watch: https://www.hongkongwatch.org/all-posts/2020/6/12/lord-patten-joins-hong-kong-watch-as-a-patron

This is an important article from the Wall Street Journal about the opposition being mounted by the Chinese Communist Party against the brilliant new global initiative of international legislators.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-coalition-of-legislators-faces-challenges-countering-china-11591980969

And in an interview with Martin Lee the Times reports on his call to take the Chinese Communist Party to the International Criminal Court and on the Australian Prime Minister’s refusal to be blackmailed:

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/martin-lee-hong-kong-takeover-is-start-of-china-grand-plan-bxgmcbf79

Also see:

https://davidalton.net/2020/06/11/the-hour-is-late-but-the-free-world-is-at-last-beginning-to-grasp-that-if-it-does-not-stand-and-act-together-and-stand-with-the-people-of-hong-kong-the-ccp-will-come-crashing-through-the-doors-of/