Government quizzed further about care homes; transmission of Covid19 in prisons; the effects of Covid19 on mounting unemployment and shrinkage of UK Gross Domestic Product putting 7.6 million jobs at risk, with people and places with the lowest incomes most vulnerable to job loss… with nearly 50 per cent of all the jobs at risk in occupations earning less than £10 per hour. And questions on starvation in Eritrea; use of Tear Gas in Hong Kong; and the launch of a new report on Nigeria

Written Questions by lord Alton of Liverpool

what assessment they have made of the remarks made by the Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP on 12 June that “whilst the impact of such discharges meant the NHS was never short of beds or ventilators, it seems extraordinary that no one appeared to consider the clinical risk to care homes despite widespread knowledge that the virus could be carried asymptomatically.”

how many COVID-19 (1) cases, and (2) deaths, there have been in the UK since 23 March; what steps they have taken to prevent transmission of COVID-19 in prisons; what measures are in place to mitigate the risks of suicide, particularly among young offenders; whether those measures include extending the amount of time prisoners may spend out of their cell each day; and how many low risk prisoners have been released early to reduce overcrowding in cells during the COVID-19 pandemic.

what assessment they have made of the report by the Resolution Foundation Class of 2020: Education leavers in the current crisis, published in May, in particular its (1) finding that youth unemployment in Britain could reach one million over the coming year, and (2) recommendation that policies should be pursued to assist young people to continue to study, including the provision of maintenance support.

what assessment they have made of the findings in the report by McKinsey & Company COVID-19 in the United Kingdom: Assessing jobs at risk and the impact on people and places that (1) “UK Gross Domestic Product in 2020 is expected to shrink by 9 per cent”, (2) “7.6 million jobs are at risk”, (3) “people and places with the lowest incomes are the most vulnerable to job loss… with nearly 50 per cent of all the jobs at risk are in occupations earning less than £10 per hour”; and what measures they intend to put in place to address those findings.

what assessment they have made of reports (1) of widespread starvation in Eritrea, in particular in Southern and Northern Red Sea regions, and (2) that COVID-19 has been used by the Eritrean regime to target Red Sea Afar people.

what assessment they have made of the report by Amnesty International Tear Gas: an investigation, published in June, which details examples of tear gas misuse in 22 countries including the territory of Hong Kong; what assessment they have made of the effects of tear gas (1) when fired directly at people in large volumes, (2) in response to peaceful protests, and (3) in confined spaces; what steps can be taken if UN Guidelines on its use are ignored; and what plans they have to press for more effective regulation of the design, trade and use of tear gas.

Lord Alton of Liverpool to ask Her Majesty’s Government

what assessment they have made of the report by the APPG for International Freedom of Religion or Belief Nigeria: Unfolding Genocide, published on 15 June.

what discussions they plan to have with the government of Nigeria about the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan to help reduce the conflict involving farmers and herders in Nigeria.

what financial, technical and capacity building support they intend to offer to the government of Nigeria to implement the recommendations of the report by the APPG for International Freedom of Religion or Belief Nigeria: Unfolding Genocide, published on 15 June.

what representations they have made to the government of Nigeria about violence in the Nigerian Middle-Belt involving farmers and herders.

what discussions they have had with the government of Nigeria about the investigation of cases of reported military complicity in violence against Christians and other human rights abuses.

what plans they have to introduce mandatory training for (1) Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and (2) Department for International Development, staff, in Nigeria on (a) patterns of discrimination and conflict with religious characteristics, and (b) how religion and religious actors interact with the societal context.