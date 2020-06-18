Global Britain. Government challenged in Parliament over the choreography of the Foreign Office merger with DFID but urged to use the opportunity to clamp down on aid which has been used fraudulently and corruptly

Lord Alton of Liverpool (CB) [V]

My Lords, there is a case to be made for a better alignment of diplomacy and development and the empowerment of UK ambassadors. However, would not good governance suggest that we should have heard that case put to the Government’s own major integrated review of foreign policy, defence and development, mentioned by the Leader of the House, rather than pre-empting the review and its conclusions? Given that the size of the ODA cake will inevitably shrink as GNI shrinks, what new measures will be put in place to at least ensure that fraudulent and corrupt misuse of ODA is combated more effectively in the future?

Baroness Evans of Bowes Park

The noble Lord is absolutely right. We need to focus on corruption and will continue to do that. As I said, for a variety of reasons we believe that the time is now right for this merger of the departments to take place. He is also right to point.