Why Westminster Has Yet Again Failed the People Of Northern Ireland.

By 388 votes to 112 the House of Lords voted this evening to press ahead with the imposition of abortion laws on Northern Ireland.

The Regulations will now go to the House of Commons where they will probably be debated on Wednesday June 17.

Constituents who care about this should now make urgent representations to their MPs

If the Commons refuses to approve the regulations the Government will be forced to redraft them and bring forward less extreme proposals. The issue would then return to Northern Ireland’s democratically elected Assembly.

In any event, MPs also need to be asked how they can justify extending a law which has already taken 9 million lives in Great Britain – one every three minutes.

And, how they can do this on the back of a debate in which Peers were told they could only make one minute speeches.

Two exceptions to the lack of due process in this “Just a Minute” debate has made a mockery of democracy.

Two exceptions were the speeches by Baroness (Nuala) O’Loan, who was able to move a Motion in opposition and Lord (Kevin) Shinkwin, who was able to move a further Motion and explain why the regulations discriminate against people with disabilities.

18 of the speeches were against the Regulations and 20 were for but the Front Benches of the political parties were given extra time to make their speeches in favour of the imposition of abortion laws while Northern Ireland Peers – drawn from three other political parties – were disgracefully given none.

Imagine the consequences if the Scottish Parliament were treated in this manner.

The political elites wonder why people have become so alienated and disillusioned with them – this evening’s proceedings should give them the answer.

Repeatedly Parliament has been told that these Regulations have to be enacted because of CEDAW (the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women) and because abortion is “a human right.” Both of these statements are wrong.

In the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights there is no human right to abortion. Quite the reverse: the UDHR insist that everyone has the right to life.

And to be clear, the CEDAW Convention makes no mention of abortion.

Moreover, the Committee Report, which is only binding because we have made it so, expressly condemns disability-discriminatory and sex-selective abortions which these Regulations do not.

The Regulations fly in the face of devolution and ignore the overwhelming and united views of Northern Ireland’s majority – manifested in polls and the recent vote of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

And these Regulations also fail the good governance test.

The House of Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee said the time provided for consultation – which generated 21,000 responses, with 79% opposed – was “too short for so sensitive a topic” concluding that Parliament was denied “an opportunity for scrutiny before the instrument came into effect.”

Ignoring the House of Lords’ own Scrutiny Committee, the devolved Assembly, and the considered views of disability groups, charities and the Attorney General of Northern Ireland will simply bring Parliament into disrepute and are a slap in the face of devolution, good governance, due process, and just laws.

Above all, it was a bad day for future generations as yet unborn and who now never will be.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/06/15/disability-discrimination-now-official-government-policy/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8420283/Like-slavery-daughter-law-treats-fully-human.html

https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2020/06/jasvinder-sanghera-a-dangerous-precedent-for-women-the-regulations-that-point-towards-sex-selective-abortion-throughout-the-uk.html

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/health/carla-lockhart-and-nuala-oloan-regulations-express-contempt-unborn-and-ni-assembly- 2883584#gsc.tab=0https://www.newsletter.co.uk/health/abortion-poll-finds-majority-ni-opposes-new-law-termination-disabled-babies-2883994

Also see:

https://davidalton.net/2020/06/02/the-northern-ireland-assembly-voted-this-evening-to-reject-westminster-imposed-abortion-regulations/

and

https://davidalton.net/2020/04/25/the-influential-secondary-legislative-scrutiny-committee-of-the-house-of-lords-has-issued-a-report-highly-critical-of-uk-governments-approach-to-imposing-abortion-on-northern-ireland/