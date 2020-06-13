A rally is being held today in Hong Kong in support of two systems one country and democratic rights such as free speech. This is my video message to the rally – and, on today becoming a Patron of Hong Kong Watch, a video message from Chris (Lord) Patten. Also a report of Martin Lee’s call for the Chinese Communist Party to be taken to the International Criminal Court. 

https://youtu.be/odefpv2NWoI

Here is a video message from Chris(Lord)  Patten, who has today become a Patron of Hong Kong Watchhttps://www.hongkongwatch.org/all-posts/2020/6/12/lord-patten-joins-hong-kong-watch-as-a-patron

This is an important article from the Wall Street Journal about the opposition being mounted by the Chinese Communist Party against the brilliant new global initiative of international legislators. 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-coalition-of-legislators-faces-challenges-countering-china-11591980969

And in an interview with Martin Lee the  Times reports on his call to take the Chinese Communist Party to the International Criminal Court and on the Australian Prime Minister’s refusal to be blackmailed:

Times June 12 Martin Lee

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/martin-lee-hong-kong-takeover-is-start-of-china-grand-plan-bxgmcbf79

Also see:

https://davidalton.net/2020/06/11/the-hour-is-late-but-the-free-world-is-at-last-beginning-to-grasp-that-if-it-does-not-stand-and-act-together-and-stand-with-the-people-of-hong-kong-the-ccp-will-come-crashing-through-the-doors-of/

