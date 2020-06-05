Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China Launched on The 31st Anniversary of Tiananmen Square Massacre

Iain Duncan Smith MP is right to say today that “The passing of Hong Kong’s National Security Law in Beijing’s National People’s Congress last week surely marks the end of the naive optimism that has underpinned the West’s policy towards China over the last four decades”

He knows that it will take a multinational effort with international reach to rein in China.

So, it is very welcome news that, on the 31st anniversary of the massacre of pro-democracy activists in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, IPAC, a new global cross-party political grouping, has been launched to unite democratic countries in their response to Beijing’s aggression.

Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China對華政策跨國議會聯盟对华政策跨国议会联盟対中政策に関する列国議会連盟

It’s the admirable brain-child of Luke de Pulford – one of the leading advocates for the people of Hong Kong, vigorously defending their human rights, and the territory’s Basic Law and autonomy.

With an impressive team of advisors and participating Members the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China has brought together experienced and distinguished legislators from across the world – from Left, Right and Centre.

They argue that “By developing a common set of principles and frameworks that transcend domestic party divisions and international borders, our democracies will be able to keep the rules-based and human rights systems true to their founding purposes.”

This is as welcome as it is long overdue and I look forward to joining.

More details at: https://www.ipac.global/about

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/06/04/will-take-multinational-effort-rein-china/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewelinaochab/2020/06/05/for-the-anniversary-of-the-tiananmen-square-massacre-legislators-join-forces-to-stand-up-against-china/#37595c43153c

.