Government questioned on whether all individuals currently in receipt of support, including outreach support, through the Victim Care Contract, will continue to receive financial and case work assistance for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government insist that the safety and security of those supported through the modern slavery Victim Care Contract “is a top priority for government.”

Baroness Williams of Trafford, the Home Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL4646):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government whether all individuals currently in receipt of support, including outreach support, through the Victim Care Contract, will continue to receive financial and case work assistance for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. (HL4646)

Tabled on: 18 May 2020

Answer:

Baroness Williams of Trafford:

The safety and security of those supported through the modern slavery Victim Care Contract (VCC) is a top priority for government.

Potential victims within the VCC will continue to have access to support during the pandemic. We are continually reviewing how essential services can best be maintained and delivered to ensure victims receive, and have the means to access, the support they need at this time. We are providing support through virtual means as required and have introduced a new contactless payment card to ensure safe receipt of financial support.

The Recovery Needs Assessment (RNA) informs tailored move on plans to help victims transition out of the VCC and back into the community where appropriate. The assessment considers the availability of alternative, and often more sustainable, support services and victims will only begin a move on process if it is suitable for them to do so, in line with their recovery needs.

The policy change announced on 6 April mean individuals who are accommodated in the VCC, will have continued access to this accommodation until at least the 6 July 2020. The policy will be reviewed before the end of June in respect of the Government’s latest covid-19 advice. This change, alongside the existing support mechanisms within the contract will ensure that vulnerable individuals are not left without the support they need at this challenging time.

Date and time of answer: 02 Jun 2020 at 16:49.