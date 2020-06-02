A call for the Biological Weapons Convention to be updated to include provision for inspection and compliance enforcement at the Ninth Review Conference due to occur in 2021.Government responds that the UK will work to build consensus on strengthening the operation of the Convention

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL4666):

Question from Lord Alton of Liverpool :



To ask Her Majesty’s Government what plans they have to call for the Biological Weapons Convention to be updated to include provision for inspection and compliance enforcement at the Ninth Review Conference due to occur in 2021. (HL4666)

Tabled on: 19 May 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

The UK strongly supports the effective global implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. Verification remains a highly contested question and there is currently no prospect of consensus among the Convention’s States Parties to agree any declaration, inspection or investigation provisions. However, at the Ninth Review Conference the UK will work to build consensus on strengthening the operation of the Convention, including improved decision making and more structured scientific and technological review processes.

The UK continues to take a leading role in efforts to build up and sustain operational capabilities for the UN Secretary-General’s Mechanism for the investigation of allegations of the use of chemical and biological weapons. This is complementary to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.

Date and time of answer: 02 Jun 2020 at 16:56.