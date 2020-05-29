What a young doctor told UK Parliamentarians this week about the Chinese Communist Party’s new National Security Law: “Even this discussion would be illegal. Someone could crash through that door and I would be gone for ever.”

This week UK Parliamentarians have been taking evidence from Hong Kong about the brutal treatment of doctors and first-aiders during the pro-democracy protests.

More than 1,000 submissions have been made to the All Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong’s Inquiry.

As one of the witnesses told us, under the new Chinese Communist Party (CCP) National Security Law, by giving information about the State’s violation of human rights, witnesses could face arrest, imprisonment and potentially, be accused of a capital offence: “Even this discussion would be illegal. Someone could crash through that door and I would be gone for ever.”.

As mainland China has acted to crush free speech and end reform, we have seen the deadly consequences – the engendering of fear, intimidation, coercion, and the State’s attempts to silence criticism or free debate.

As the Nobel Laureate, Liu Xiaobo – China’s Solzhenitsyn – once said “Freedom of expression is the foundation of human rights, the source of humanity and the mother of truth. To strangle freedom of speech is to trample on human rights, stifle humanity, and suppress truth.”

And now that is what the CCP is seeking to do in Hong Kong.

Chris Patten has rightly described the new law is an outrageous attack on human rights.

The safe space of civil society has been shrinking, disappearing under a cannonade of water cannon, tear gas, rubber bullets, live ammunition, beatings, torture, and abuse of power.

It disappears as members of the press corps and media are arrested, deported, lined up and systematically humiliated.

It disappears when doctors and nurses are prevented from doing their duty, are handcuffed and frogmarched, intimidated in their clinics and hospitals.

Its long-term consequences are profound as even school children are arrested; thousands of imprisoned young people risk becoming a lost generation; and a once harmonious society is radicalised and disfigured by trauma and brutality.

In the face of all this, the international community must stand united in promoting Helsinki-style engagement with China, with all policies – economic, trade, security and defence – shaped by consideration of the CCP’s actions against the people of China : “Helsinki with Chinese characteristics.”

This should include the appointment of a UN Special Rapporteur to monitor violations of human rights, the breach of “two systems one country”, and the corruption of the rule of law in Hong Kong.

Over the last 24 hours the international community has made it clear that Hong Kong does not stand alone – that it will not be a case of “business as usual.”

Britain’s Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary have trenchantly insisted that the “UK will continue to defend the rights & freedoms of the people of Hong Kong”.

A joint statement was issued with the US, Australia and Canada saying that the new Chinese legislation would “dramatically erode Hong Kong’s autonomy” and said that the new laws are a breach of “the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration” made when the UK handed Hong Kong back over to China in 1997.

The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, has also made it clear that Britain will welcome BNO passport holders who flee the imposition of Communism.

But the international community must go further and provide the possibility of second citizenship and second right of abode in other countries and territories around the world for all those who are forced to flee to new lives in which their inalienable rights and liberties are upheld.

