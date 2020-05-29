IMPORTANT NEW REPORT FROM JUBILEE CAMPAIGN ABOUT RECENT DEADLY ATTACKS IN NIGERIA’S KADUNA STATE

|Gonan Rogo village was the first to be ambushed on Monday, May 11, as a group of Fulani militants surged first into the home of Jonathan Yakubu, his wife, and the couple’s three young children, all of which were brutally hacked to death before the assailants ventured to other households in the village. Interestingly, non-militant Fulani individuals and families who lived in the community vacated their homes the night before the attacks, according to the Southern Kaduna People’s Union, suggesting that they were warned about the upcoming massacre.
Awemi Dio Maisamari, National President of the Adara Development Association, sent a press release listing the daily attacks and destruction from Monday to Thursday in the remote settlements of Magunguna, Idazo, Ungwan Galadima, Ungwan Guza, Etissi, Ungwan Maaji, Ungwan Dantata, Ungwan Araha 1 & 2, Ungwan Goshi, Ungwan Shaban, Ungwan Jibo, Ungwan Maijama’a, Ungwan Sako, Ungwan Maidoki and Ungwan Masaba. These are all satellite settlements of Kallah, Libere and Gefe towns. He stated, “We simply lack the words to properly describe the atmosphere of anarchy and despair that is fast taking root in our communities with women, children, the sick and the elderly fleeing with the little belongings they can salvage. Our brutalized, dehumanized, terrified and traumatized community members are reeling in pains, ever wondering why this contrived anarchy is still being condoned by the powers that be. We have since realized that the usual silence of government when most of these atrocities are being committed actually means consent. Consequently, several occupiers of high public offices have in unison spewed out rationalizations and justifications why mayhem is and must be visited on our timid people. We are therefore shocked that government has become brazen enough or descended so low as to justify terrorism, butchery and savagery of monumental proportions on such flimsy and illogical grounds.”