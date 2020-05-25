.
“In conversation with” – interview with Ben Rogers of Hong Kong Watch about the challenges facing Hong Kong as the Chinese Communist Party seeks to destroy its freedoms and the rule of law. And why the world should respond by standing with Hong Kong.
