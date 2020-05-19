The Government replies to a parliamentary question on reports of UK seafarers – caught up in Covid19 lockdowns -have been stranded on ships

The Government replies to a parliamentary question on reports that up to 2,000 UK seafarers – caught up in Covid19 lockdowns -have been stranded on ships

Baroness Vere of Norbiton, the Department for Transport, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL4268):

Question by Lord Alton of Liverpool:



To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of reports that up to 2,000 UK seafarers have been stranded on ships. [T] (HL4268)

Tabled on: 12 May 2020

Answer:

Baroness Vere of Norbiton:

The Government reaffirmed its commitment to welfare for all seafarers to the ILO and IMO at the start of this crisis, which we will continue to uphold.

According to DfT data, the number of British crew members currently working on cruise vessels around the globe is closer to 1,400 rather than 2,000.

We recognise this is a worrying time for British crew on board cruise ships around the world. It is primarily the responsibility of their employers – the cruise ship operators – to ensure the welfare and safety of their staff. However, the Government continues to monitor the welfare of all UK seafarers and is working to support employers in their repatriation efforts for all non-essential staff.